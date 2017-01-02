Lagos seals nurse’s maternity center for pulling out baby’s hand

Lagos- The Lagos State Government has sealed off the facility of an auxiliary nurse in the Odogunyan, Ikorodu area of the state, after she allegedly pulled off the hand of a baby while forcing her delivery, Herald reports.



The baby was later delivered dead at the Ikorodu General Hospital.



It had been reported earlier that an auxiliary nurse, Oyekanmi, had attempted to deliver a pregnant woman, Adeola, of her baby during which there was a complication.



She had reportedly tried forcing the baby out and eventually pulled out the baby’s hand according to News24.



The Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Health Care, Dr Olufemi Onanuga, was said to have ordered that Oyekanmi’s ‘maternity centre’ be sealed off.



A source in the Lagos State Ministry of Health, said, “Government officials visited the general hospital where they confirmed the report, before visiting the maternity centre of the woman, which is like a room apartment in the Odogunyan area. They then sealed off the place. The operation was conducted by officials of the Health Facility Accreditation and Monitoring Agency. Since it is a police case, the government has left the criminal aspect to the police.”



The spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Adeola Salako, said the government had started looking into the case.



She urged pregnant women in the state to stop patronising quacks, saying it was dangerous and could lead to preventable deaths.





- News 24