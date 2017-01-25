Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Land scam: Surveyor on the run

25 January 2017, 05:47

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - A surveyor, Abiodun Olusegun Olowonisaiye, who lives in the Ijede area of Ikorudu, Lagos State, is on the run to escape being arrested by the Nigerian Police for criminality and obtaining money by false pretense.

Olowonisaiye, popularly called ‘Igwe‘ had in 2014 duped several people out of their savings in a phony land deal.

He and his agents had approached unsuspecting members of the public claiming to have large portion of land for sale in Abule Alaro in the Agura area of Ikorodu in Lagos State.
In order to sell the large parcel of land, Olowonisaiye forged documents to show ownership of the land.

Investigation revealed that Olowonisaiye was able to prepare all the forged documents because of his closeness to the original owners of the land.
He was said to be the surveyor of the family that owned the land.

He sold a plot for between N500, 000 and N600, 000.

The fraud came to light when individuals who bought the land from Olowonisaiye started developing their plots, but lawyers from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice came up to tell them that the parcel of land belonged to the Ministry’s Cooperative Society.

The association it was learnt bought the parcel of land from the family about 10years ago.

The association has cautioned the public not to do any business with Olowonisaiye on the said parcel of land.

The family has also disowned Olowonisaiye on the said parcel of land.

Olowonisaiye, it was gathered, has been linked to several land grabbing cases.

Police authorities in Imota Police Station have confirmed that a case against Olowonisaiye has been opened.

Olowonisaiye has failed to honour police invitation to defend the allegations against him.

A case against Olowonisaiye is about to be opened with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

- NAN

Tags efcc lagos state scam
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

ICRC delivers food to thousands in Rann

24 January 2017, 20:42
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.