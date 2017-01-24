A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

LAUTECH re-opens school after 8 months closure

Oyo - The Ladoke Akintola University management has issued a statement announcing the re-opening of the school after it was closed down for 8 months.

Recall that there was a major uproar some days ago when a video surfaced online of the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi in which he threatened protesting students with prolonged closure of the school.



Following the incident, the university management issued the statement below:



All staff and students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology are hereby informed that the University will reopen for normal activities on Friday, January 27, 2017.



Students are to note the following for compliance:



Friday, January 27: Resumption

Friday. February 3: Revision weekends

Friday. February 10: Lecture free weekends

Monday. February 13: 2015/2016 Harmattan Semester Examinations begin



All students who are yet to complete their registration are to ensure that they do so and pay their tuition fee during the revision week.



On behalf of the Governing Council, Senate and Management, headed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. S. Gbadegesin, we wish you all the best.





Signed

J. A. Agboola

Registrar

REG/ADM. 108

Monday, January 23, 2017

