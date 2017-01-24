Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

LAUTECH re-opens school after 8 months closure

24 January 2017, 13:06

Most Read

Related Stories

Oyo - The Ladoke Akintola University management has issued a statement announcing the re-opening of the school after it was closed down for 8 months.

Recall that there was a major uproar some days ago when a video surfaced online of the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi in which he threatened protesting students with prolonged closure of the school.

Following the incident, the university management issued the statement below:

All staff and students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology are hereby informed that the University will reopen for normal activities on Friday, January 27, 2017.

Students are to note the following for compliance:

Friday, January 27: Resumption
Friday. February 3: Revision weekends
Friday. February 10: Lecture free weekends
Monday. February 13: 2015/2016 Harmattan Semester Examinations begin

All students who are yet to complete their registration are to ensure that they do so and pay their tuition fee during the revision week.

On behalf of the Governing Council, Senate and Management, headed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. S. Gbadegesin, we wish you all the best.


Signed
J. A. Agboola
Registrar
REG/ADM. 108
Monday, January 23, 2017
Distribution



- News 24

Tags lautech abiola ajimobi nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

15 die, as farmers clash with herdsmen in Benue

24 January 2017, 13:06

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.