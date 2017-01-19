Madumere drums up support for Imo rescue mission

Abuja - Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere,
has urged the public to support the government as it continues to transform the
state.
He said the administration of Governor Owelle Rochas
Okorocha was committed to take the state to “an enviable height in the comity
of states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Madumere made the plea at Okwudor, Njaba, during a
thanksgiving mass in honour of legislator Uju Onwudiwe, as she marked her 45
birthday celebration at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Okwudor, Njaba local
government area.
He mentioned positive developments by the Rescue Mission
Government, as Okorocha’s government is otherwise known, in keeping to his
promise of changing the fortune of the less privileged.
Also read: Troops rescue 58 people in 2 days
“Let us cast our minds back and we will realize that our
leader, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has not only impacted lives but has continued to
give hope to the hopeless,” said Madumere.
He said in the same spirit, Okorocha, who assumed power in
2011, had transformed the state.
“The security situation today in Imo is a great testimony to
what God can do with his servants,” said Madumere.
He also heaped praise on Onwudiwe.
“As a Rescuer, Hon. Mrs. Onwudiwe is towing this same path
of honour. I know her for her heart of gold towards her people and by the
Special Grace of God. She cannot regret her good deeds.”
- CAJ News