Madumere drums up support for Imo rescue mission

Abuja - Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, has urged the public to support the government as it continues to transform the state.

He said the administration of Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha was committed to take the state to “an enviable height in the comity of states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Madumere made the plea at Okwudor, Njaba, during a thanksgiving mass in honour of legislator Uju Onwudiwe, as she marked her 45 birthday celebration at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Okwudor, Njaba local government area.

He mentioned positive developments by the Rescue Mission Government, as Okorocha’s government is otherwise known, in keeping to his promise of changing the fortune of the less privileged.

“Let us cast our minds back and we will realize that our leader, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has not only impacted lives but has continued to give hope to the hopeless,” said Madumere.

He said in the same spirit, Okorocha, who assumed power in 2011, had transformed the state.

“The security situation today in Imo is a great testimony to what God can do with his servants,” said Madumere.

He also heaped praise on Onwudiwe.

“As a Rescuer, Hon. Mrs. Onwudiwe is towing this same path of honour. I know her for her heart of gold towards her people and by the Special Grace of God. She cannot regret her good deeds.”

- CAJ News