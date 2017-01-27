Magu says corruption stalls fight against graft

Abuja - Acting chairman of the Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, said political interference
was stalling the fight against such crimes in the country.
Represented by the publicist in the Ministry of Works and Housing,
Hakeem Bello, in Port Harcourt, he lamented “improper delegation of power and
ineffective supervision.”
This, he said, fuelled the same crimes the commission was
mandated to fight.
He was speaking at an event organised by the International
Institute for Policy Review and Development Strategies at the University of
Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Delivering the keynote, he mentioned other problems as
overstaffing and poor remuneration; poor assessment of manpower needs; use of
wrong criteria to appraise staff performance; poor recruitment procedures,
inadequate training and ineffective supervision.
He nonetheless welcomed the support by government.
“The political will to combat graft used to be a problem in
the past when former chairmen of EFCC were not always sure of whether their
activities would receive the full support of the government.”
EFCC has secured 187 convictions in the past year.
- CAJ News