Maiduguri blast update: Death toll hits 8

Maiduguri - Eight people have been confirmed dead in several explosions that hit Maiduguri, the Borno state capital late on Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that according to local sources, a Boko Haram suicide bomber attacked a Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) check point around Muna garage while another set of bombers attacked Kalleri ward.

It quoted a resident Alhaji Mala as saying: "We lost three people in Kalleri last night to the bombers; they would knocked on the our doors when we open, they quickly grabbed people and detonated IEDs.”



News24 earlier reported that five suicide bombers who stormed the area with guns also died in the attack.



Two male bombers, it said, died after one detonated his bomb at Gariki near Muna Park and the second was shot dead by soldiers before his explosive device went off.



The police and officials of the Civilian-JTF have confirmed the incident.

- News 24