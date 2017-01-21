Man arrested for inserting electric heater into 10 -year-old's buttocks

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Maiduguri - A Director in one of the ministries in Borno State has been arrested for allegedly inserting electric heater into the anus of his 10-year old son, reports Vanguard.

He accused the child of engaging in homosexual activities with politicians.

The boy claimed that he was raped at their estate, but the father was said to have dismissed his story leading to inflicting the injury with the electric heater.

The victim was chained before his father, who was accused of denying his children western education carried out the act.

Some of the residents of the estate said that there was recording growing rate of homosexual activities.

