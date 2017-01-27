Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Man kills sex worker for not satisfying him after paying N500

Ejigbo - Commercial sex workers at De Love Hotel on Ilufumi Street in Ejigbo area of Lagos have fled, following the killing of their colleague by a customer, who accused her of not satisfying him for the N500 service he paid for.

Vanguard gathered that a customer had singled out one of the commercial sex workers, Janet Etim, from her colleagues, Tuesday night.

After agreeing on N500 fee for a short time fun, late Etim, who hailed from Oron, Akwa Ibom State, led the customer to her apartment in the hotel.



Trouble, however, reportedly started when the customer, who said he was not satisfied, continued the romp in spite of Etim’s resistance.



She reportedly stood up and returned the N500 to the customer, asking him to go elsewhere.

One of the commercial sex workers, Mercy, who spoke with Vanguard, explained that “Janet had decided to withdraw when she noticed that the yeye man was on drugs and it was taking very long for him to finish the N500 service.



“But he refused to leave. He said he had prepared for the show and must conclude it before leaving.



This led to a quarrel and in the process he attacked her and injured her in the head. “We all rushed out when we heard her shouting.



When we got inside, we saw her bleeding from the head. She was rushed to the hospital where she died.”

Mercy disclosed that the deceased was brought from the village last year by her sister, Eberline Okon, who is also one of them.



- News 24