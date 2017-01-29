Hello 

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Man slaps taxi driver into coma over Buhari’s death rumour

29 January 2017, 14:40

Asaba - A 41-year old man identified as Usman Bukar who claimed to have hailed from Kano State has allegedly slapped a Taxi-driver to Coma at the Temple Clinic Junction Asaba, Delta State.

Bukar reportedly slapped the driver after he openly jubilated over an online news report purporting that President Buhari had died.

Bukar was said to have attacked the driver whose name was not given after he openly celebrated an online media report alleging that President Buhari had died.

The driver, who had joined other ‘free readers’ at a newspaper stand at Temple Clinic Junction was reported to have not only celebrated Buhari’s death but also made inciting comments about the country’s number one citizen.

He was reported to have said: “The body of the President should be thrown into River-Niger, he is very wicked for fish and other wild animals to do justice on him.”

The driver’s words angered Bukar, who also was also at the newsstand to buy one of the daily newspapers.

Leadership quoted a source as saying that “he (Bukar) slapped the driver and following the slap, the man immediately moved into unexpected coma” .

It was timely intervention of the police that prevented the matter from degenerating into a bloody fight between relations of the taxi-driver who were later invited to the scene.

The driver was later rushed to a private hospital where he is being revived as at the time of the report.

The spokesman of Delta state police command Andrew Aniamaka confirmed that the victim is receiving treatment adding that the alleged attacker had been arrested and detained for interrogation.

- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari delta state coma rumours
