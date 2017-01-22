A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Massive defection hits PDP in Enugu

Enugu - Ahead of the 2019 general election, a wave of defection is seriously blowing in the Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, reports Daily Post.

As most of the political heavy weights in the State have dumped the the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The roll call of the defectors include former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, former Speaker, Enugu State House of Assemby, Hon. Eugene Odo, and a host of others.

The development has now created a serious uncertainty over the future of the PDP in the State.

Speaking on the development, the state chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye said the PDP was now dead and buried.

The party declared that it had dismantled all the rigging machines of the PDP in the state, vowing that nothing would stop it from wrestling power from the party during the next election.

He disclosed that the former senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani, will be officially registered into the party, today, Sunday 22nd, January, at his Amechi political ward in Enugu south council Area of the state.

