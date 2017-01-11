Massive shakeup in the army as top generals are redeployed

Abuja - The Nigerian Army has effected a major shake-up in its personnel structure as over 14 senior offices have been redeployed.
The exercise, approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, on January 9, 2017, affected six major generals, five brigadier generals, two captains and one major, Premium Times reports.
Among those redeployed is Major General M.H. Garba, who has been moved from Army Headquarters’ Department of Military Secretary to the Army Corps of Artillery with a Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award. The redeployment takes effect from Monday, January 16.
Others include Major Generals K.I. Abdulkarim who was moved to Defense headquarters from Nigerian Army 6 Division headquarters; O.U. Obono, who was moved from Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Headquarters to the Defence Headquarters; and E.O. Udoh, who was transferred from Defence Headquarters to the Nigerian Army 6 Division Headquarters. All the transfers take effect from January 12, 2017.
Major Generals I.O. Rabio and E.G. Whyte who were moved from Nigerian Army School of Signals to Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary and Nigerian Army School of Signals to Defence Headquarters to as the new commandant respectively.
Brigadier-General I.A. Adegboye was transferred from Defence Headquarters to 82 Division Garrison as commandant while S.O. Olabanji was also appointed commandant of Nigerian Army Amphibious Training School after being transferred from the Nigerian Army 3 Brigade Headquarters. Their appointments take effect from January 12, 2017.
Other Brigadier-Generals O.T. Akinjobi and A. E. Attu were moved from 82 Division Garrison to 3 Brigade Headquarters as the new commandant and from the National Defence College to 9 Brigade as the new commandant respectively. The redeployments take effect from January 12, 2017.
Brigadier-General S. Mohammed was equally transferred from 9 Brigade to Defence Headquarters as the Deputy Director of Land System from January 12, 2017.
Major H.I. Mbe was appointed as the ADC to the Chief of Army Staff.
- News 24