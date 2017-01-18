Hello 

MMM: No payment 72 hours after comeback

Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

Militants bomb NPDC pipeline 24hrs after Osinbajo’s visit

18 January 2017, 09:03

Asaba - An unidentified militant group in the Niger Delta region on Tuesday blew up a crude oil trunk line in Ughelli, Delta State.

The attack on the pipeline comes barely 24 hours after Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo led a Federal Government delegation to the area in search of peace.

The attack, which occurred at about 4.35pm behind the SETRACO construction yard along the East/West Express Road in Ughelli, in Ughelli North Local Government, was said not to be unconnected with the alleged ill-treatment and disregard for some monarchs in the state during the Federal Government

Punch reports that the pipeline, which was operated by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, was still in flames as of 7pm.

Although security sources in the state confirmed the attack under the condition of anonymity, none of them could confirm the true cause of the incident.

Also read: Niger Delta Avengers announce end to ceasefire, declare 'Operations Walls of Jericho'

Osinbajo had on Monday held a meeting with traditional rulers in Delta State with the objective of finding lasting peace in the region.

Osinbajo was accompanied by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; and the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Gen. Paul Boroh

Urhobo chiefs reportedly staged a walkout on the Vice President at the meeting which held at the PTI Conference Centre in Effurun.

Below is the video of the incident:

- News 24

Tags yemi osinbajo delta state militancy
IOM opens mental health centres for Boko Haram refugess

17 January 2017, 20:30
Niger Delta Avengers (Via Twitter)

&nbps;

