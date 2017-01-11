Military backs committee against terrorism in North East

Abuja - The Nigerian Armed Forces has reassured the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative (PCNI) of its support in ensuring a coordinated framework for peace and stability in the North East.



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, made this known when the Security and Peace building sub-committee of the PCNI paid him a courtesy call at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.



Represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Saidu, the CDS expressed the readiness of the military to collaborate with the PCNI in every area that would obliterate the suffering of the displaced persons and the speedy rebuilding of the damaged infrastructure.



“All that is needed is a close collaboration between the military on one side and the committee on the other side until the war against insurgency is brought to a successful conclusion,” said Saidu.



He added that the military is ready to assist the peace building process.



Earlier, the Vice Chairman of the Committee and leader of the delegation, Alhaji Tumsa, applauded the military on for routing the remnants of Boko Haram terrorist in Sambisa forest.



He expressed delight in the capabilities and resilience of the Nigerian Armed Forces at bringing peace back to the North East.





- News 24