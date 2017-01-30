Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

Missing herdsmen found dead in Delta

Delta - The police in Delta state have recovered the bodies of two herdsmen who were abducted in the south-south state last week.

Vanguard reports that the herdsmen’s bodies were discovered in a bush around Ossissa community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state.

The development was confirmed by the state command’s spokesman DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said that the corpses were found on Saturday, January 28, three days after they were declared missing alongside the cattle that they were herding.



Aniamaka said: “On January 25, at about 10p.m., one Abubakar Abdul, a cattle owner reported that two of his herdsmen were missing around Olor-Ossissa, along with about 140 cattle.

“Following the information, there was a search by the police in the Ashaka Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, the owner of the cattle and members of the local vigilante team.



“It was in the course of the search that they found the two corpses and some of the cows were recovered.



“We are treating it as a case of murder and we are investigating what could have led to the killing of the herdsmen. The case is before the State Criminal Investigating and Intelligence Department, SCIID.”



- News 24