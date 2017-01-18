MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

MMM asks members to provide help before they can get their money

Lagos - MMM has adopted another financial stringent measure to stay afloat following the general distrust in the platform after restrictions were placed on the accounts of members on December 13, 2016.

Many subscribers, who wanted to get help were stunned on Wednesday as they could not do so.

They were greeted with this message: Your MARVO are frozen or have Unconfirmed status

So you are not able to withdraw them

To have your Marvo confirmed, you should Provide Help .

News 24 recalls that the platform had on Tuesday cancelled all requests for help by members.

In a statement on Tuesday, the scheme said that “although some people called it ‘cancelled’, the truth of the matter is that it was only removed not canceled””.

- News 24