MMM gives new instructions to members

Lagos - Ahead of the restart of the Ponzi scheme Mavordi Mondial Movement (MMM) on 14 January, promoters have issued instructions to its participants whose accounts were frozen, to perform “Promo Tasks: A New Tool for MMM Community Development.”

In the MMM message, subscribers are told to perform tasks, both online and offline, to promote the scheme and drive “traffic and participation” by the time the restriction on the account is lifted.

“Being an MMM member implies not only opportunities, but also a responsibility for the state and development of the MMM Community”, the message said.

The information raises hopes of the almost three million Nigerians who invested in the scheme, following the ban on withdrawals on December 3, 2016.

News24 previously reported that Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) ponzi scheme has released 2017 guidelines for the Nigerian participants.

According to a statement from the group's website, MMM programmers are working earnestly with a new model which will be announced and implemented at a later date.

This, the MMM Admin. claims will help keep the system balanced:

“To keep the GH(Get Help) and PH(Provide Help) balanced. No matter whether people join us or not.. and it will be sustainable.





“When it will be implemented, we will be notified. We can PH and we should keep our downlines updated.”





The latest statement on the new guidelines further reads:

About the growth of bonuses

We have to see towards it… half of guiders’ supporters said it should keep growing. Guiders misbehaving will be dealt with. And the only way to get them is by getting evidence.

Unfreezing of Mavro will be probably January 14 or might be sooner.





