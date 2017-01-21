Hello 

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

'MMM has brought only sadness to my family'

21 January 2017, 16:18

Lagos - According to a man identified as Osakpamwan Amieomwanghi, the sudden crash of the Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM) Ponzi scheme, has brought his family nothing but sadness and pain, reports Naij

Amieomwanghi said the peace and love that once dwelled in his family evaporated after they (him and his two sons) lost the N4m they had 'invested' in the scheme.

59-year-old Amieomwanghi who lives at the Evbuotubu community in the Egor Local Government Area of Edo State, said he had pledged N2million into six different accounts in November 2016, but is yet to receive his money back.

According to Mr. Amieomwanghi, he put his entire capital into MMM.

He also narrated how he persuaded two of his sons to invest N1million each in the scheme, which they did just two weeks before MMM crashed.

 “It is painful because that was virtually all the money – capital and profit – that l had. Watching it going down the drain has been giving me sleepless nights. I have become a prayer warrior for the scheme not to crash, as many had forecast. Waiting for January 14 was like waiting forever. I can’t remember how many nights I couldn’t sleep because of the money. I am not a better and l hate betting, but l can’t explain how l fell into this.l wanted to risk it only once and stop. I am praying that it bounces back, and once l get my money, l am off." he said.

Also read:MMM: EFCC, SEC declare total war on ponzi schemes

"I am begging my children to forgive me and to understand that my intention was to make them financially better. If I had suspected that the operators would suspend people’s accounts that soon, l wouldn’t have put one naira into it let alone asking my children to do same." he added.

Since the resumption of MMM on January 13, participants have been waiting with bated breath for the scheme to stabilize, as they are hoping they can somehow get their money back.

Read more at Naij


- News24

Tags mmm scheme
