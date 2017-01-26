Hello 

FG orders investigation of BBNaija shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

MMM Nigeria lead guider, Chuddy Ugorji flees to Philippines

26 January 2017, 07:17

Lagos -  The initiator of the Nigerian faction of the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) ponzi scheme,  Chuddy Ugorji has fled the country with his wife, Amaka.

The MMM number one guider has reportedly relocated to Philippines, reports The Cable.

He fled the country when the three million Nigerians who invested in the scheme were anxiously awaiting to be paid back their money with the agreed interest.

Ugorji’s relocation happened after he released new conditions for the payment of investors.

Also read: MMM suspension: Participant drinks insectide two weeks to wedding

He had given the impression that the ponzi scheme had started paying outstanding mavro (money) to Mavrodians, the participants of the scheme.

The new guidelines on the website of the scheme included limiting withdrawal to N3 000.

Ugorji allegedly brought MMM into Nigeria in 2015.

Chuddy according to NewsDay was said to be a former member of MMM Global and has made over N5bn since the start of the Ponzi scheme in Nigeria.



- News 24

Tags mmm lagos state mmm scheme
