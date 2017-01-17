Hello 

Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

MMM: No payment 72 hours after comeback

17 January 2017, 08:43

Lagos - Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

After its return on Friday, some MMM participants who spoke with TheCable said that although they were able to request for their money, they have not been paid as the system still seems to be on a freeze.

Kolade Ogunwande, who said he put in N100,000 in November 2016, and referred two other people to the scheme, said his money had appreciated to N214,000 as at last Friday, so he placed a request for it.

“They have not paid me anything, but, they said we should be wait patiently to be matched with participants willing to invest in MMM. I have no choice than to be optimistic, Ogunwande said.

As of Monday, when any participant seeks to withdraw, the website puts up a message that links them to its previous freeze message, below:

“As usual, in the New Year season the System is experiencing heavy workload. Moreover, it has to deal with the constant frenzy provoked by the authorities in the mass media.

“The things are still going well; the participants feel calm; everyone gets paid – as you can see, there haven’t been any payment delays or other problems yet – but!.. it is better to avoid taking risk.: (Moreover, there are almost three weeks left to the New Year).

“Hence, on the basis of the above mentioned, from now on all confirmed Mavro will be frozen for a month. The reason for this measure is evident. We need to prevent any problems during the New Year season, and then, when everything calms down, this measure will be cancelled.”

News 24 recalls that the scheme had on January 9 introduced Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

Before MMM froze the accounts of its members, participants were allowed to provide help in bitcoin, but they were paid back in Naira.

The new plan allows participants to receive payment in bitcoin, and watch their monies grow in bitcoin

