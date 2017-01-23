Hello 

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

MMM participants break into tears, protest unpaid investments

23 January 2017, 09:08

Asaba - Participants of controversial Ponrzi scheme Mavrodi Mundial Movement (MMM) in Delta State have protested their unpaid financial investments few weeks after the scheme resurfaced to abreast its overwhelming customers its readiness to pay those who invested their money.

The protesters, many of whom are market women and local traders including some youths in Asaba and its environs, on Sunday, were seen holding meeting on the way forward to recover their money.

The protesters , who rained curses on the MMM founder, broke into tears as they wept profusely that their money may be trapped.

Many of the angry participants, who spoke to Leadership said they were losing patience on the MMM promises that were never fulfilled few weeks after it claimed to have resumed in full swing.

Leader of the group, Felix Okafor explained that their patience snapped a week after resumption of service and promise to begin payment by MMM, adding that although, there was evidence that a few low-term investors had been paid, but thousands of others across the country, including those whose applications were yet to be attended to, have been running out of patience.

Also read: MMM may finally crash before the end of January

According to  Okafor, “We are running out of patience and our anger is on those brains behind the scheme for the frustration in accessing our funds,” alleging that there may be no hope on sight soon for their payments following the alleged fresh challenges the scheme claimed to have been faced with recently.

- News 24

