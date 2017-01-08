Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

More Chibok school girls will still return -Buhari

08 January 2017, 14:44

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has once again reiterated his resolve to ensure all 276 Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram are reunited with their families.

In a statement on Sunday, the President said bringing back the girls was a top priority of his administration.

He promised to do whatever it takes in the quest for the recovery of the girls.

He said, “1 000 days ago, 276 of our daughters were taken away from us by Boko Haram terrorists.

“April 14, 2014 instantly became a watershed moment for the nation; and a rallying point for the world, in the fight against terrorism.

“In my Inauguration speech I made it clear that bringing back our daughters was a priority, as important as the defeat of Boko Haram.

“In the last 9 months, 24 of the Chibok girls have been recovered/rescued, even as our gallant military has relentlessly subdued Boko Haram.

“Let me again say, as I have pledged in the past, that we will not spare any effort to reunite the remaining girls with their families.

“Our intelligence and security forces are unrelenting, and whatever it takes, we remain resolute in our quest to bring all our girls back.

“I salute the fortitude of the distraught parents. As a parent myself, I feel their pain. The tears never dry, the ache lingers in our hearts

“I also salute all who have been in the vanguard of the quest for the recovery of the girls, nationally and internationally.

“And I salute our security agencies, whose efforts have resulted in the return of some of the girls, as well as thousands of other captives

“I’m hopeful that soon, Chibok community, Nigeria, and, indeed, the world, will welcome the remaining girls back home.”













- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari abuja chibok girls
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Ambode may drop five commissioners

08 January 2017, 12:32
Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

Muhammadu Buhari (File, AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.