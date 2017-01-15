The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Mrs Buhari prays for families of fallen soldiers

Abuja - The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Sunday prayed for families of Nigeria’s soldiers who died in line of duty, as the country marked the Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

She also prayed that the labours, love and sacrifices of the fallen heroes would never be forgotten.

Mrs Buhari, who sent a congratulatory message through her face book page in Abuja on Sunday, expressed optimism that the time had come when Nigeria would be free from terrorism.

Also read: Aisha Buhari denies reports linking her to abuse of privileges

"As we remember our fallen heroes today, I pray for those they left behind; our heroes will never be forgotten.

"Their labours and sacrifices will not be in vain.

"I pray that the time has come when there will be zero terrorism and insurgency in our land.

"To our gallant troops who had fought and still fighting to restore peace, I say thank you," she said.

The Federal Government fixed Jan. 15 of every year to remember the soldiers who lost their lives to keep the country.

- NAN

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- NAN