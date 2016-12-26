MTN pays Nigeria N80bn of N330bn fine

Abuja - The Federal Government says MTN had paid N80 billion
of the N330 billion fine imposed on it for failing to deactivate more than five
million unregistered SIM cards.
Speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja,
the Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, said that the company paid
the sum for the first year.
It will be recalled that MTN was initially fined 5.2 billion
dollars (N1.04 trillion) for failing to deactivate more than five million
unregistered SIM cards but was later reduced to N330 billion.
“For the first year, they paid N80 billion, after paying the
initial N50 billion, and they will have to pay for three years until they will
complete the N330 billion.
“MTN does not have a choice, when the law was made, it said
for every unregistered SIM card in use, the fine is N200 000, the law never
anticipated that one company will be in violation to the tune of millions of
lines.
“It was inconceivable, so when the thing was added 200 000
times 5.2 million lines, it came to a trillion plus.
“When it happened, the MTN did four things; one they
accepted that they were in default, two, they apologised for that and three
they committed themselves never to allow such a thing to happen and number
four, they asked for remission.
“Government had to look at a number of factors because if
they have to pay this amount; they will pack up.
Also read: MTN suspends Nigeria dividend payout
“We also knew that we invited the international community to
come and invest and anything that will be done which will shake the confidence
of international investors in Nigerian economy, we must avoid it.
“Consequently, we must not throw away the baby with the bath
water, if they had packed up and left, let us assume all their staff are not
more than 5 000, it means all of those 5 000 will lose their jobs.
“Also those who made investment, who bought shares will lose
their shares and the Nigeria banking sector would go into crisis,’’ he said.
The minister said that even in the court system, if one was
fined and could not pay for one reason or the other, the person would ask for
reconsideration either by way of appeal or bringing a motion.
- NAN
For the latest on
national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and
like our Facebook page.
- NAN