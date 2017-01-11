N-POWER applicants protest at Lagos Assembly

Hello 

11 January 2017, 16:46

Lagos - Unemployed youths who applied to be captured in the Federal Government’s N-POWER scheme that will pay successful ones N30 000 monthly on Tuesday stormed the State House of Assembly in Alausa in protest the non-commencement of the programme in Lagos, Vanguard reports.

This caused members of the Assembly to invite the state coordinator of the scheme to explain the delay N-Power is a programme designed by the Federal Government to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

The House also directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni to invite the state agency in charge of the programme to come and explain why the scheme has not started in the state.

Informing the lawmakers about the protest, the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru said that he was in the company of the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers when the protesters came.

Abiru said that the short-list for the scheme meant to reduce unemployment, deemed to have commenced last month was yet to take off in the state.

The Chief Whip said that the protesters alleged that their counterparts in other states had started enjoying the benefits while applicants in the state had been deprived of their own entitlements.

News24 previously reported that the Federal Government last week started the payment of N30 000 monthly stipends for beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme, the job creation programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

- News 24

Tags lagos state nigeria n-power
