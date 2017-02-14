Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Nigeria to raise tomato import duty to boost local production

Nigeria will increase custom duties for tomato imports and waive tariffs for some farming equipment to stimulate local production and investment in the agriculture sector.

N1.5b Fraud: Court rejects EFCC’s document against NSA's Aide

14 February 2017, 17:15

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the major bank documents the anti-graft agency had tendered to establish its case against Colonel Nicholas Ashinze and three Security Consultants in a N1.5 billion fraud charge.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole refused to admit the bank statement, account opening mandate and the certificate of clearance sought to be tendered by the government on the ground that they were not brought to court by the appropriate person known to law.

An official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Hassan Seidu, who sought to tender the documents that were mainly computer generated ones, was not the appropriate and proper person known to law to tender such documents, he insisted.

The Court held that the prosecution erred in law by refusing to invite the markers of the documents who are officials of Heritage and Enterprise Banks Plc to come to court to tender the documents.

Justice Kolawole said that in line with the provisions of the Evidence Act, the EFCC operatives could not be cross examined in the documents he did not make as anything said by him will amount to hearsay which cannot be given any probate value by the court.

The Court held that apart from mere receiving the documents from the two banks, the witness had not established his knowledge of the document or that he participated in their making.

Justice Kolawole therefore held that the EFCC operative was not a competent witness to testify on the document in line of the Provisions of Section 84 of the Evidence Act and therefore rejected and marked the documents as rejected documents as far as the trial of the alleged corruption was concerned.

After the ruling, however, the anti-graft agency’s lawyer, Mr Ofem Uket, sought for an adjournment of the trial to enable him make better compilation.

The request was granted by Justice Kolawole, who subsequently adjourned the trial till March 7, April 13, as well as May 4.

Also read: EFCC recovers $9.75m, N1.25bn in 2 weeks

The EFCC, had arraigned the quartet of Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, a former Aide in the Office of National Security Adviser; an Austrian and Security Consultant Mr Wolfgang Reinl; a retired military intelligent officer Sagir Mohammed and a legal practitioner Mr Edidiong Idiong, before Justice Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja on a 13-count charge of corruption and money laundering to the tune of N1.5 billion.

The defendants have denied the charges preferred against them.

They were arraigned alongside five companies - Geonel Integrated Services Limited, Unity Continental Nigeria Limited, Helpline Organization, Vibrant Resource Limited and Sologic Integrated Services Limited - accused of allegedly diverting huge sums from the office of the former NSA.

The defendants were granted bail at the last hearing in November 2016.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags efcc nigeria abuja fraud
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Time to pop champagne, no more tax increase

14 February 2017, 16:45
EFCC

EFCC

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.