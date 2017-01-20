The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

NAF panel summons commander, pilots over bombing of IDPs camp

Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force has named a six-man investigation committee to ascertain the remote causes of the accidental bombing of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Borno State last Tuesday.

The mandate of the committee, which was inaugurated on Thursday, is to thoroughly investigate the accidental bombing and ensure that such unfortunate incident is avoided.

The panel has two weeks to submit its report.

The six-man board according to Thisday is headed by the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF), Air Vice Marshal Salihu Bala-Ribah.

Other members are: Air Vice Marshal Charles Oghomwen, Air Commodore Ayoola Jolasinmi, Group Captain Essien Efanga, Wing Commander Solomon Irmiya and Wing Commander Mohammed Muazu.

Punch reports the panel has already summoned the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor; the pilots who launched the air strike, and some air officers at the Air Component base in Yola, Adamawa State.

A top source at the NAF, who confirmed the invitation of Irabor and some NAF officers, added that the pilots, who dropped the bombs, could not yet be sanctioned since the panel had not submitted any finding to indict them.

