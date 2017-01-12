Navy proscribes illegal training schools

Abuja - The Nigerian Navy has shut down and
proscribed three illegal merchant navy training schools.
These are Nigerian Maritime Security Agency (NMSA), Nigerian
Merchant Navy Corp (NMNC) and Nigerian Merchant Navy Petroleum Security and
Safety Corp (NMNPSSC).
Navy Captain Suleiman Dahun, Acting Director of Information,
said these had continued to offer fake training in merchant navy duties to
innocent and unsuspecting members of the public, especially young men and
women.
Also read: Navy nabs Delta bunkerers, illegal refineries destroyed
They have been closed under the Dissolution and Proscription
of Certain Associations Order, 2013.
According to laws, three organisations offer certified
training leading to a career in the Navy or the Merchant Navy.
These are Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Nigerian
Navy (NN) and Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron.
- CAJ News