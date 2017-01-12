Navy proscribes illegal training schools

Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Abuja - The Nigerian Navy has shut down and proscribed three illegal merchant navy training schools.

These are Nigerian Maritime Security Agency (NMSA), Nigerian Merchant Navy Corp (NMNC) and Nigerian Merchant Navy Petroleum Security and Safety Corp (NMNPSSC).

Navy Captain Suleiman Dahun, Acting Director of Information, said these had continued to offer fake training in merchant navy duties to innocent and unsuspecting members of the public, especially young men and women.

They have been closed under the Dissolution and Proscription of Certain Associations Order, 2013.

According to laws, three organisations offer certified training leading to a career in the Navy or the Merchant Navy.

These are Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Nigerian Navy (NN) and Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron.

