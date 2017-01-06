N’Delta leaders condemn FG’s ‘harassment’ of Jonathan’s family

Delta - Prominent leaders of the Niger Delta region including Chief Edwin Clark, on Thursday faulted President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for what they described as the attempt to humiliate the family of former President Goodluck Jonathan.



They also described as worrisome the seeming silence of Buhari on the frequent “harassment” of the former President’s family members by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.



The leaders’ position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting organised by the Pan Niger Delta Forum at the residence of Clark in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.



The communiqué was signed by Clark and the Acting Chairman of PANDEF’s Central Working Committee, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd.), on Thursday.

The Niger Delta leaders also condemned the serial killings in Southern Kaduna

- News 24