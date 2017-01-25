Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

FG orders investigation of BBNaija shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

Ndukwe's sarcastic reaction to Buhari's "death"

25 January 2017, 20:18

Most Read

Related Stories

Maiduguri - A public affairs analyst has waded with sarcasm into the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jude Ndukwe, the critic, said Buhari must not die but live to “face the shame” and take responsibility for leading Nigeria into the problems currently suffered..

He said would be a “cheap escape” for Buhari from the problems such as tribalism, hunger, terror, persecution of political opponents, religious bigotry, economic hardship and extra-judicial killings among other violations he said Buhari was complicit in.

“Buhari has to live to cringe in shame for all these,” Ndukwe said.

“It would be a painful thing if he dies now. How can he lead us thus far, sailing our collective ship of destiny towards abyss and escape through the backdoor?”

Ndukwe mentioned the recent issues of “actual death” where the Air Force bombed a refugee camp in Rann in what has been termed as an “operational mistake.”

Also read: President Buhari is not dead says Garba Shehu

“Beyond rumours, deaths in the IDP camps are real,” said Ndukwe.

He said he was thus apprehensive when it was announced that Nigeria would be sending military personnel to The Gambia to help oust erstwhile dictator, Yahya Jammeh.

“My apprehension came from the fact that our military might end up bombing Ghana by mistake instead of Gambia,” he mocked.

He said such a mistake would have had fatal consequences for Nigeria.

“Thankfully, Jammeh relinquished power without a jet being flown or a bullet being shot.”

He further lamented the deaths of scores of pro-Biafra protesters during clashes with police in Port Harcourt recently.

Ndukwe, in clonclusion, said Buhari must not be astonished at the seeming joy gripping Nigerians at his rumoured death.

“How the people react to a man’s demise is totally dependent on how the man treated his people while alive and in power.” 

 

 

 

 

 

- CAJ News

Tags muhammadu buhari maiduguri president sarcastic death
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

FG urged to save Nigerians enslaved in Qatar

25 January 2017, 18:46
President Muhammadu Buhari. (AP)

President Muhammadu Buhari. (AP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.