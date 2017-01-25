Ndukwe's sarcastic reaction to Buhari's "death"

Maiduguri - A public affairs analyst has waded
with sarcasm into the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Jude Ndukwe, the critic, said Buhari must not die but live
to “face the shame” and take responsibility for leading Nigeria into the
problems currently suffered..
He said would be a “cheap escape” for Buhari from the
problems such as tribalism, hunger, terror, persecution of political opponents,
religious bigotry, economic hardship and extra-judicial killings among other
violations he said Buhari was complicit in.
“Buhari has to live to cringe in shame for all these,”
Ndukwe said.
“It would be a painful thing if he dies now. How can he lead
us thus far, sailing our collective ship of destiny towards abyss and escape
through the backdoor?”
Ndukwe mentioned the recent issues of “actual death” where
the Air Force bombed a refugee camp in Rann in what has been termed as an
“operational mistake.”
“Beyond rumours, deaths in the IDP camps are real,” said
Ndukwe.
He said he was thus apprehensive when it was announced that
Nigeria would be sending military personnel to The Gambia to help oust
erstwhile dictator, Yahya Jammeh.
“My apprehension came from the fact that our military might
end up bombing Ghana by mistake instead of Gambia,” he mocked.
He said such a mistake would have had fatal consequences for
Nigeria.
“Thankfully, Jammeh relinquished power without a jet being
flown or a bullet being shot.”
He further lamented the deaths of scores of pro-Biafra
protesters during clashes with police in Port Harcourt recently.
Ndukwe, in clonclusion, said Buhari must not be astonished
at the seeming joy gripping Nigerians at his rumoured death.
“How the people react to a man’s demise is totally dependent
on how the man treated his people while alive and in power.”
- CAJ News