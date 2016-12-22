Hello 

I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Ndume insists Senate did not reject Magu as EFCC chairman

22 December 2016, 16:05

Abuja -  The Majority Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, on Wednesday insisted that the lawmakers did not reject the nomination of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, Punch reports.

Ndume stated that the Senate, at the closed door session on Thursday, agreed to withhold Magu’s confirmation pending the decision President Muhammadu Buhari would make on the security report by the Department of State Services that indicted the nominee.

According to him, the rejection of Magu was “brought in” after the collective decision of the lawmakers.

Ndume’s message read, “My position on Magu is clear and I stand by it. Magu has not been rejected.

“Check our Votes and Proceedings (of Thursday); it is clear and concise. The Senate President, (Dr. Bukola Saraki), while reporting the progress of the executive session, said, ‘following the security report on Magu, the Senate decided not to confirm Magu and communicate the same to Mr. President, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation.’

“That was our position and the Senate President aptly reported the progress of the executive session. So, I wonder how and where rejection was brought in. We have not rejected him because that cannot be done in a closed session and the confirmation processes have not taken place.”

A check through the Votes and Proceedings of the said date showed that the Senate resolved “not to confirm” Magu based on the DSS report.

The part relating to the confirmation of Magu’s appointment read, “The Senate President reported that the Senate in a closed door session deliberated on issues bordering on the workings of the Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general.

The statement read by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Sabi Abdullahi, shortly after the closed door session, however, said Magu was “rejected” by the Senate.

The statement read, “This is an official statement from the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is the statement on the confirmation of the nomination of the chairman and members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that based on security reports available to the Senate, the Senate cannot proceed and confirm the nomination of Ibrahim Magu Mustapha as the Executive Chairman of the EFCC.

“Accordingly, the Senate hereby rejects the said nomination and has returned the said nomination to Mr.  President for further action.”

Tags efcc ibrahim magu nigeria
