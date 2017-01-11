Ndume protests his removal as senate majority leader

"Three times, I offered to resign as Senate Leader, but you all wanted me to stay," a disappointed Ndume said.

But before Ndume could finish his speech, some APC senators started to murmur .

Hw was, however, allowed to finish his speech.

Shortly after, Senator Marafa rose to speak on Order 41, saying due process was followed in the removal of Ndume as Senate Leader.

"I am a proponent of the Rule of Law. What we did yesterday was not a breach of the rule of law" , Marafa said.