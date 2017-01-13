Hello 

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Niger Delta Avengers announce end to ceasefire, declare 'Operations Walls of Jericho'

13 January 2017, 12:27

Delta - Militant group, Niger Delta Avengers, who were responsible for various attacks on oil installations in the Niger Delta Region in 2016, have released their first statement for 2017, basically announcing an end to their ceasefire in the coming months, as negotiations have failed. Part of the statement read:

"As we get prepared for the challenges ahead 2017, We make bold to tell the people of our Niger Delta, sane minds in Nigeria and the comity of nations that the remaining 11 months and couples of weeks in 2017 will be filled with surprises and a reconfiguration of the struggle for the liberation of our motherland. Since, the declaration of cessation of hostilities in the region by all fighters and affiliates, it has been evidently clear that the Nigerian state is not ready for any form of dialogue and negotiation with our people to addressing the issues sustaining the unending sufferings and deprivation of the people of the Niger Delta.

"This prospect for hope for a genuine dialogue and negotiations have been dashed and rejected.  The world knows that PANDEF as team of critical stakeholders was mandated to engender a genuine dialogue and negotiations process that will be made of apolitical committed Niger  Deltans to engage with the  government and people of Nigeria, representatives of the International Oil Corporations and neutral observers. But this government decides to go around to politicising and blackmailing the process to forestall any genuine dialogue and negotiations.

"The world should be assured that, our next line of actions to redeem Operations Red Economy will be unannounced with surely overwhelming signatures to this government and humanity. The world is aware that, the government of Nigeria has ear problems but we never knew that it has taken a detoriating deaf  level dimensions. It is only through hard knocks we can speak to the Nigerian government henceforth.

"To our Niger Delta people, we feel your pains from these dashed hopes of a genuine talk once again. All fighters and commands are hereby placed on high readiness in your webs of operations to hit and knock the enemy very hard.  That is the way to discuss with a deaf, when he cannot understand your soft massage. We are determined to hit him very hard and deadly that even his eyes will shed blood, his ear will be more deafened and his heart shall quake; when he sees, hear and feel the outcome of our next activities.

"On this note, we are declaring "Operations Walls of Jericho and Hurricane Joshua” simultaneously to reclaim our motherland and dislodge all cleavages the Nigerian Ruling oligarchy has foisted on the region that is sustaining the ongoing primitive accumulation by dispossession."

- News 24

