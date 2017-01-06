Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Nigeria can’t be Islamised, say Osinbajo

Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to ignore rumours that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was moving to Islamise Nigeria.

He gave the advice after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Student Christian Movement of Nigeria (SCM) in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo spoke against the backdrop of the lingering rumour of alleged plans by the President to Islamise the country.

Vanguard reports that Osinbajo said it was impossible to Islamise the country given the 1999 Constitution that forbids state religion.

He urged religious bodies to channel their energies towards proffering solutions to the numerous challenges facing the country.

This will be the second time Osinbajo will be addressing the rumoured plan of the Buhari-led government to Islamise Nigeria. Recall that before the election in 2015, Osinbajo spoke out that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not secretly plotting to Islamise Nigeria if it won the election.



- News 24