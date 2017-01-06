Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Nigeria can’t be Islamised, say Osinbajo

06 January 2017, 19:05

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to ignore rumours that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was moving to Islamise Nigeria.

He gave the advice after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Student Christian Movement of Nigeria (SCM) in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo spoke against the backdrop of the lingering rumour of alleged plans by the President to Islamise the country.

Vanguard reports that Osinbajo said it was impossible to Islamise the country given the 1999 Constitution that forbids state religion.

He urged religious bodies to channel their energies towards proffering solutions to the numerous challenges facing the country.

This will be the second time Osinbajo will be addressing the rumoured plan of the Buhari-led government to Islamise Nigeria.

Recall that before the election in 2015, Osinbajo spoke out that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not secretly plotting to Islamise Nigeria if it won the election.

- News 24

Tags muhammadu buhari yemi osinbajo abuja religion
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Doctors donate food to refugees in Maiduguri

06 January 2017, 17:48

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.