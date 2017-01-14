Nigeria, China trade hits $9.5bn in 2016 – envoy

Abuja - Trade between Nigeria and China stood at 9.5 billion
dollars in 2016, according to the Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the
Chinese Embassy, Mr Zhao Linxiang.
Linxiang gave the figure at a dinner to host participants of
different training courses in China on Friday night in Abuja.
The envoy said though bilateral relations between both
countries faced challenges, Nigeria remained China’s fourth largest trading
partner in Africa.
“In the first 11 months of last year (2016), our bilateral trade
reached 9.5 billion dollars. It is a great achievement under the current
condition the Nigerian economy is.
“So far, China’s total investment in Nigeria reached 2.2
billion dollars and Nigeria is China’s important destination in Africa.
“Our investment cooperation is expanding.
“A large number of Chinese investors and enterprises are
concentrated in Nigeria and cover various fields like oil and gas exploration,
free trade zone project, steel processing, manufacturing, agriculture, broadcasting
and pharmacy among others,’’ the counsellor said.
He added that implementation of the 10 major China-Africa
cooperation projects, which began in 2016 was progressing.
The envoy said it was important for both countries to
promote win-win cooperation, seek common development goals and maintain
high-level exchanges.
Linxiang reiterated China’s commitment to work with Nigeria
to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and promote Nigeria’s
industrialisation and agricultural modernisation.
According to him, both countries can better enhance
cooperation in the area of capacity building.
“We will provide more training and scholarship for Nigerians
under the framework of `1000 People Plan’.
“The friendship between both countries needs more publicity,’’
he said.
The envoy said the Chinese Government offered training
opportunities to 3,200 Nigerians in the last decade, adding that 260 officials
participated in different training opportunities in China in 2016.
“Last year, we held the 2016 China-Nigeria Agricultural
Technical Training programme; 40 Nigerian officials and technicians got trained
in Abuja.
“This is a historical beginning which means we can achieve
better results through providing localised courses,’’ he said.
Also speaking, the Minister of State for Budget and National
Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the relationship between both countries was
beneficial.
“China has been in several developmental places in
Nigeria,’’ Ahmed added.
The minister further remarked that continued engagement with
the right partners would bring Nigeria out of its current economic situation.
“Our focus is to develop infrastructure required to ease the
difficulties of doing business in our country and the Chinese companies working
in Nigeria are set to help us in deploying those projects.
“We will be reaching out to you to make sure that some of
the projects that we have started discussing are crystallising within the
shortest possible time,’’ she said.
Mr Stephen Anayo, who spoke on behalf of the trainees, said
that Nigeria could learn from China’s development.
Anayo urged the Chinese Government to sustain the training
opportunities, adding that it would promote capacity building and boost
development in the country.
“Transfer knowledge is the best a partner or friend can do
for another; China is considered as one of Nigeria’s allies.
“When people are knowledgeable, they know what to do and do
it right,’’ he said.
He called on other participants to utilise the knowledge
acquired for the development of the country.
- NANFor
- NAN