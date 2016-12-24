Nigeria condemns Berlin Christmas market terror attack

Abuja – Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the
latest Berlin Christmas market terror attack by a suspected 24-year old
Tunisian migrant.
This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja
by Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and
Publicity.
Buhari stated that the incident was a wake-up call for the
rest of the world to show sympathy and solidarity toward Chancellor Angela
Merkel of Germany in the global effort to neutralise and obliterate terrorists’
agenda against humanity.
The Nigerian leader also extolled Merkel’s strong leadership
qualities and her compassion toward immigrants from the Middle East and other
countries.
Buhari said he appreciated the Chancellor’s support for
Nigeria in dealing with its own domestic challenges, including terrorism.
The Islamic State (ISIS) had since claimed responsibility
for the terror truck attack that killed at least 12 persons and wounding many.
The prime suspect of the attack, Anis Amri, was on Thursday
night reportedly killed by the Police in Italy.
- NAN
