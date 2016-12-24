Hello 

Obasanjo blasts Ibos, says they are suffering from spirit of individualism

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism.

Nigeria condemns Berlin Christmas market terror attack

24 December 2016, 07:54

Abuja – Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest Berlin Christmas market terror attack by a suspected 24-year old Tunisian migrant.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Buhari stated that the incident was a wake-up call for the rest of the world to show sympathy and solidarity toward Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany in the global effort to neutralise and obliterate terrorists’ agenda against humanity.

The Nigerian leader also extolled Merkel’s strong leadership qualities and her compassion toward immigrants from the Middle East and other countries.

Also read: Intelligence agency blames Russia for trying to destabilise Germany

Buhari said he appreciated the Chancellor’s support for Nigeria in dealing with its own domestic challenges, including terrorism.

The Islamic State (ISIS) had since claimed responsibility for the terror truck attack that killed at least 12 persons and wounding many.

The prime suspect of the attack, Anis Amri, was on Thursday night reportedly killed by the Police in Italy.

- NAN

- NAN

(Sebastian Widmann, AP)

(Sebastian Widmann, AP)

