Nigeria electronic payment hurdles addressed

Lagos - A global seamless payments leader has partnered
with a local processing company to address challenges and eliminate cash needs
as Nigeria enters a new era of payments.
The integration of, respectively, Ingenico Group with Interswitch’s
switching and processing system would allow end-users to benefit from the next
generation of payment technology and the smoothest and most secure user
experience when initiating electronic transactions.
Mitchell Elegbe, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive
Officer at Interswitch, said this agreement was a key milestone in their common
strategy to better serve the Nigerian people.
Also read: FG begins payment of N5 000 to one million poor Nigerians
“Ingenico Group as they are a global leader in payments with
great track record and a strong knowledge of our market characteristics and
constraints,” said Elegbe.
Since 2002, Interswitch has been promoting the seamless
circulation of electronic money by building the payments infrastructure and
bringing new products and services to millions of customers.
Rachid Oulad Akdim, Ingenico Managing Director for Africa,
said they were combining Ingenico’s expertise with Interswitch’s vision of the
local customers’ needs.
“We are defining exciting new opportunities for electronic
transactions in Nigeria,” said Akdim.
- CAJ News