Nigeria electronic payment hurdles addressed

09 January 2017, 20:31

Lagos - A global seamless payments leader has partnered with a local processing company to address challenges and eliminate cash needs as Nigeria enters a new era of payments.

The integration of, respectively, Ingenico Group with Interswitch’s switching and processing system would allow end-users to benefit from the next generation of payment technology and the smoothest and most secure user experience when initiating electronic transactions.

Mitchell Elegbe, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Interswitch, said this agreement was a key milestone in their common strategy to better serve the Nigerian people.

Also read: FG begins payment of N5 000 to one million poor Nigerians

“Ingenico Group as they are a global leader in payments with great track record and a strong knowledge of our market characteristics and constraints,” said Elegbe.

Since 2002, Interswitch has been promoting the seamless circulation of electronic money by building the payments infrastructure and bringing new products and services to millions of customers.

Rachid Oulad Akdim, Ingenico Managing Director for Africa, said they were combining Ingenico’s expertise with Interswitch’s vision of the local customers’ needs.

“We are defining exciting new opportunities for electronic transactions in Nigeria,” said Akdim. 

 

 

 

- CAJ News

Tags lagos payment electronic intergration
