Nigeria police intercept two trucks filled with 145 kids

17 January 2017, 16:04

Jos - The Plateau state police command on Monday intercepted two trucks conveying 145 children from Bauchi and Jigawa states.

The police public relations officer in the state, Terna Tyopev, revealed this in a statement distributed to journalists.

According to the statement, the children are aged between four and eight years.

“They were to be shared to Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa states, our investigation has revealed that these children, who are all male, were to be taken to places that even coordinators of the movement did not even know,” the statement said.

Tyopev added that the police were liaising with the Plateau chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam and other critical stakeholders, to establish contact with the two state governments of Bauchi and Jigawa for the return of the children to their parents.

He also promised that the police would unravel those behind the act and arrest and charge them to court to serve as a deterrent to others.

“This trend, if not checked, will cause embarrassment to Plateau State, North-central states and the nation at large,” he said.

The police spokesman urged the public to be more vigilant and report the presence of strange children in their environment, even as he encouraged members of the public to continue to cooperate with the force to rid the society of such negative acts.

- News 24

Tags nigeria crime
