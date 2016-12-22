Hello 

I am under pressure to contest for Presidency in 2019 - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Nigerian comedian escapes lynching over jokes about Governor Okowa

22 December 2016, 16:05

Asaba - Nigerian comedian and musical artiste Moye Idowu, aka Maleke, on Wednesday narrowly escaped being lynched by thugs for making jokes about Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Maleke, who was hired to entertain the audience at the 2016 Ika Carnival in Agbor, headquarters of Ika South local government area of the state, made jokes on stage about the governor.

Maleke began the show by thrilling the audience with some musical dance steps but later cracked some very expensive and mocking jokes on the state governor using some harsh words on Okowa.

This, however, did not go down well with some of the governor's loyalists at the event, reports Sahara Reporters

They made several attempts to stop Maleke but he continued.

At this stage their tempers started to rise.

They climbed up to the stage and gripped the comedian by the shirt. 

Also read: Hoodlums attack Comedian SeyiLaw

Apparently showing no fear, Maleke continued with his performance, and perhaps out of annoyance shouted, “Okowa is an idiot! Okowa is an idiot!” 

It took the intervention of policemen from Agbor police station, who rushed to the stage and whisked Maleke away.

- News 24

Tags ifeanyi okowa delta state jokes
Ndume insists Senate did not reject Magu as EFCC chairman

22 December 2016, 16:05

