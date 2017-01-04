Hello 

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Nigerian escapes from Indian prison

04 January 2017, 16:42

Abuja - A Nigerian drug peddler, John Okoro, who had served a prison term and was a few hours from being deported has made a daring escape from the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s custody, Indian newspapers have reported.

Okoro, 35, had sought permission to step out of the detention room on the first floor of the agency’s Azad Maidan office around 2 a m, saying he wanted to use the toilet, and then jumped from the balcony. He crashed through the asbestos roof and fled on foot.

The constable guarding him also leaped from the balcony in a desperate attempt to nab him, but ended up injured. He is recovering at the Nagpada police hospital.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Azad Maidan office is barely 15 feet from the local police station. The office shares a wall with the police’s station detection room. The Esplanade court is in the same compound.

An alert has been issued for Okoro, who was convicted for trying to selling banned substances in 2014 and recently completed his jail term.

Before his conviction, the 35-year-old Nigerian lived in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. After his prison sentence ended, he was placed under the ANC’s custody on December 31 and he was due to be deported on Monday afternoon.

“Around 2 am, Okoro told the constable on guard that he wanted to visit the washroom. He was being taken there when he jumped from the balcony. He landed on the asbestos roof, which immediately gave away,” a police officer said. “He ran in the directions of Mahapalika Marg.”

Another officer said a manhunt had been launched and the Anti-Narcotics Cell had asked informers to be on the lookout. Okoro was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and slippers.

Fresh charges stemming from his daring escape have been registered at the Azad Maidan police again.

*Originally reported by Mumbai Mirror

- News 24

Tags india nigeria
BringBackOurGirls group to commence fresh round of protests

04 January 2017, 15:03
Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is "government of the people, by the people and for the people". Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump's Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump's victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

