Nigerian fighter jet misfires, kills more than 100 civilians

Maiduguri - A military jet has mistakenly dropped a bomb inside the Rann IDP camp in Borno state leading to the death of about 100 people with 120 injured.

The Rann IDP camp is located in Kala-balge local government area and it caters for thousands of persons displaced by Boko Haram.

Sahara Reporters quoting a Borno State official said over 100 refugees and humanitarian aid workers were killed in the attack.

According to an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) worker, 20 ICRC aid workers died.

Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar who is the spokesperson of the army confirmed the tragic incident and said the military deeply regretted the error.



He said the military got intelligence report of Boko Haram and deployed ground and air troops and that it was the air troop that mistakenly dropped bomb on the IDP camp. "This morning, we received a report about the gathering of Boko Haram terrorists around Kala Balge area of Maiduguri. I coordinated and I directed that the air component of the operation should go and address the problem. “Unfortunately, the strike was conducted but it turned out that other civilians were somewhere around the area and they were affected," Mr. Irabor explained.

He added that two soldiers died in the misfire and several others were wounded. “We are sending helicopters to evacuate those that were critically wounded, including our wounded soldiers,” Irabor said.





