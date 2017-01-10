Nigerian oil, gas workers down tools over salary arrears

Warri - Oil and gas workers in southern Nigeria downed tools
on Tuesday over the alleged non-payment of salaries, with the walk-out hitting
production and threatening electricity supplies.
At least 12 flow, compressor and pumping stations operated
by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) in Delta state were
affected by the industrial action, the workers said.
A shut-down of the facilities was likely, affecting oil and
gas production that has already been hit by a wave of militant attacks on
infrastructure over the last year.
That in turn could shut off supplies to the Utorogu natural
gas plant, which is one of the biggest in the country, with a knock-on effect
on domestic power provision.
Protester Omonena Pascal told AFP they had contacted NPDC
staff last week about the walk-out and that they "would not go back to our
duty posts till our demands are met".
There was no immediate response from the company, which is a
subsidiary of the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Nigeria, an OPEC member and one of Africa's biggest oil
producers, has seen its economy battered by the fall in global crude prices as
well as militant attacks on infrastructure in the south.
The rebels want a fairer share of revenue from the sector
for local people, most of whom still live in dire poverty despite the billions
of dollars generated over the years from oil sales.
- AFP