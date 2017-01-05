Nigerian students dupe Italian in romance scam

Abuja - Two men, including a university student, have been arrested
in Ibadan for defrauding an Italian man of €2,400 (N1.22 million) in a romance
scam.
Operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
(EFCC) arrested Timothy Adegbaji Ademiju and Taiye Shittu Habibulahi, a student
of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Osun State, for offences bordering on
internet fraud and obtaining by false pretense.
It is alleged the pair with one David Olaoluwa Adesubokan,
an Adekunle Ajasin University (Ondo State) student, also known as Opinion (now
at large), to fleece one Giacomo Rossi while posing as a lady named Grace Thomas.
The arrest followed a petition from the victim alleging he
was contacted on a dating site by one ‘Thomas’ posing to be an American nursing
student from OAU, and was in dire need of financial assistance to complete her studies.
The loan which ‘Thomas’ allegedly promised to pay back has
been dismissed as a decoy to trick Rossi into the fraudulent game.
EFCC said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as
investigations into the matter are concluded.
