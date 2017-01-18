Hello 

MMM removes all payment requests from its system

MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

Nigerians set sights on getting jobs in 2017

18 January 2017, 11:15

Abuja - A desire to secure employment or change existing jobs has emerged the biggest aspiration of a majority of Nigerians in 2017.

This is according latest public opinion poll results, suggesting 37 percent of local have set their resolutions around employment.

Some 16 percent are focused on ‘starting up new businesses’ (16 percent) and ‘getting closer to God’ (14 percent) among others. 12 percent indicated that they would further their education. Some other mentions include ‘improving my business’ (8 percent), ‘get married this year’ (8
percent) and ‘build my own house and buy a car’ (7 percent) among others.

NOIPolls conducted the survey whose findings the agency said finding further corroborates several media reports on unemployment and under-employment being one of the major problems that the government needs to tackle.

Unemployment is one of the most serious problems facing developing nations today and Nigeria is no different.

Being the most populous country in Africa with a population of over 170 million people, Nigeria is blessed with diverse human and material resources.

However, its resources have been left under-utilised leading to mass unemployment and abject poverty.

NOIPolls conducted its opinion poll in the week of January 9.

It involved telephone interviews of a random nationwide sample. A total of 1 000 randomly selected phone-owning Nigerians aged 18 years and above were interviewed.

- CAJ News

Tags nigeria
