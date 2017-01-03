Hello 

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

NLC attacks Buhari over failure to create 3m jobs

03 January 2017, 16:21

Abuja -The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for failure to fulfil campaign promises of creating three million jobs in the year 2016 alone.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in Abuja said that the living condition of ordinary Nigerians has continued to depreciate since the emergence of the APC administration.

While reviewing the campaign manifesto of President Buhari, Wabba recalled that the APC government had promised to create a minimum of three million jobs yearly but had since dashed the hopes of the citizens who voted them into power during the 2015 general elections.

“How many jobs has the Federal Government and the 23 states controlled by the ruling party created in the last 20 or so months, in furtherance of its pledge to Nigerians during the electioneering campaign?,” Wabba asked.

“Since we submitted a written request for a new national minimum wage of N52 000 per month last year, the purchasing power of Nigerian workers had further depreciated that individuals on the existing minimum wage of N18, 000 were barely able to make ends meet in 30 days. At the beginning of 2016, with the Naira at N197 to $1, the minimum wage was equivalent of $91.3. At N495 to $1 this has in twelve month depreciated to $36.3.,” he said

- News 24

Tags nlc ayuba wabba muhammadu buhari
