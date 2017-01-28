Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

NLC denies call on President Buhari to address nation

Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has denied calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on his rumoured death.





Ayuba Wabba, the President of NLC, said this in a statement issued in on Friday in Abuja.

Wabba was apparently reacting to some media publication credited to the NLC on the alleged death of the President.

“We would want to state emphatically and unequivocally that we did not at any time make such a statement. The reasons for this are quite obvious.

“As an organisation, we do not work on rumours. Secondly, we are aware that Mr President is on leave and that before he proceeded on leave, he handed over to Mr Vice President.

“We also recognise the fact presidential powers and immunity do not cover health. Thus, like any other human being, Mr President could take ill once in a while.

“But most importantly, issues of life and death of any citizen, let alone that of the number one citizen are too sacred to be trivialised.

“We therefore distance ourselves from the rumour mills on the health status of Mr President,’’ Wabba said.

He said that the NLC wishes Mr President the very best in his holiday in the UK or wherever else he chooses to be.

However, the NLC president advised the media to resist the temptation to misrepresent or sensationalise in order to sell.

“As we look forward to welcoming him back to the country whenever he resumes, we also urge the citizenry not to allow themselves to be put on a panic mode by virtue of unsubstantiated stories in the media.

“President Buhari met all the conditions precedent regarding his absence from office before proceeding on leave to which he is entitled,’’ he emphaised.

