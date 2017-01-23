A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

NMA debunks purported sack of striking doctors

Abuja - The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has denied media reports of the sack of striking resident doctors, describing such as “mere threat.”

Vanguard reports that National President, NMA, Dr Mike Ogirima, said the doctors were not sacked.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government, had through a circular, with reference number, (DHS/828/T/199) directed Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals to employ temporary doctors that will replace resident doctors who are currently on a warning strike.

Ogirima, in his reaction, said: “The circular is a threat and not a sack. The doctors have not been replaced and that is why we have reacted immediately,” warning that it will not fold its arms and watch its members victimised.

He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the said circular. Expressing disappointment on the circular, dated January 19, 2017 by the Director of Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health, he said: “NMA will not fold it arms and watch the training of medical specialists and the healthcare system be desecrated by any individual or clique.”

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had declared a 7-day warning strike starting from Wednesday January 18, through Midnight of Tuesday ,January 24, 2017 according to News24

The doctors cited Federal Government negligence and failure to meet the lingering demands of its members as the reasons for their action.

