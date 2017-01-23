Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Army officer attacks Nigeria’s service chiefs

A top infantry commander has described the country’s service chiefs as “Nollywood actors.”

NMA debunks purported sack of striking doctors

23 January 2017, 18:46

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has denied media reports of the sack of striking resident doctors, describing such as “mere threat.”

Vanguard reports that National President, NMA, Dr Mike Ogirima, said the doctors were not sacked.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government, had through a circular, with reference number, (DHS/828/T/199) directed Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals to employ temporary doctors that will replace resident doctors who are currently on a warning strike.

Ogirima, in his reaction, said: “The circular is a threat and not a sack. The doctors have not been replaced and that is why we have reacted immediately,” warning that it will not fold its arms and watch its members victimised.

He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the said circular. Expressing disappointment on the circular, dated January 19, 2017 by the Director of Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health, he said: “NMA will not fold it arms and watch the training of medical specialists and the healthcare system be desecrated by any individual or clique.”

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had declared a 7-day warning strike starting from Wednesday January 18,  through Midnight of Tuesday ,January 24, 2017 according to News24.

The doctors cited  Federal Government negligence and failure to meet the lingering demands of its members as the reasons for their action.

National President, NMA, Dr Mike Ogirima, said the doctors were not sacked.

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/nma-debunks-purported-sack-striking-doctors/

National President, NMA, Dr Mike Ogirima, said the doctors were not sacked.

Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/01/nma-debunks-purported-sack-striking-doctors/

- News 24

Tags nma nigeria
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Diverse positions persist over Naira devaluation

23 January 2017, 17:06

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.