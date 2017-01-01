Hello 

FULL TEXT: Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians

Read President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians.

Nnamdi Kanu’s trial to be witnessed by international observers

01 January 2017, 12:31

Enugu – Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has stated that international observers will witness the January 10, 2017 trial of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. 

According to the organization ,foreign observers will storm Abuja for the trial.

 The statement made available to News24 and  signed by Emma Powerful, Director, Media and Publicity, urged all IPOB members to come and witness the trial. 

Also read:IPOB leader, Kanu receives award

The statement said: “the indigenous people of Biafra IPOB worldwide and it’s leadership want to use this opportunity to inform Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world that the court case on the 10th January 2017 in Abuja between our leader and the prophet of our time Mazi Nnamd Kanu and the Federal Government of Nigeria will be monitored by international observers. Nnamdi Kanu arrive the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, June 20, 2016. ”

“We also expect Nigeria media companies, both electronic and print media outfits, traders, artisans, drivers and reputable human rights organisations in Nigeria and other African countries to come and monitor the court sitting in Abuja where justice Binta Nyako a sister to President Muhamadu Buhari will display her limited grasp of English language and the law on the 10th of January 2017.”

-New24

- News24

Tags nnamdi kanu ipob
Adeboye releases 2017 prophecies

01 January 2017, 12:31
