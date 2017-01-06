Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

No new case of polio in Nigeria – FG

06 January 2017, 07:05

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Federal Government says there is no new case of polio in the country.

Acting Executive-Director the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Emmanuel Odu, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, debunked claims that a two-year-old boy in Cross River State had been deformed by the disease.

According to him, the NPHCDA came to conclusion that the boy was not affected with the virus based on reports given by assessment teams sent to Odukpani, the child’s village in Cross River.
 He said, “The features found on this child were not consistent with those of poliomyelitis.

“The two-year-old male child had a history of deformity, a twisted right foot, which was observed at birth, which was attended to by a local bone- setter when he was three weeks.

“The boy had also taken, at least, six doses of polio vaccine since birth and had no recent fevers.

“Assessors found the boy had a clubfoot in his right leg, a condition in which one or both feet are twisted into an abnormal position, usually at birth.

“By contrast, a leg paralysed by polio is flaccid—loose, weak, flabby and soft.

“There is no case of polio paralysis in Cross River and across the country, except for those we encountered in August,” Odu concluded.

After 24 months of being polio-free, three children were confirmed to have been paralysed by the disease in Borno in August 2016.

The cases were traced to Gwoza, Jere and Monguno local government areas once controlled by Boko Haram.











- NAN

Tags polio
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Nigerian students dupe Italian in romance scam

05 January 2017, 21:03
Boy receives polio vaccination

Boy receives polio vaccination

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.