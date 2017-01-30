Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

Northerners vow to stop Osinbajo from taking over if Buhari dies

Abuja - Following the rumor in the media of the president, Muhammadu Buhari’s death which had been debunked by the presidency, an Hausa man took to his social media page to warn Christians and southerners against peddling death rumors of the president.

The Hausa man identified as Haruna Maitala took to his Facebook page to warn that should the rumors be true, Northerners will never allow the Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo assume office as the president.



He wrote: “President Buhari is healthy and enjoying his time in UK, God forbid if Buhari is to die Christians/Southerners should not celebrate because Osinbajo or any other Christian will not take power because this power belong to the North (Hausa/Fulani) we will never agree to lost (he meant ‘lose’) power how we did in 2010.



If Osinbajo did not resign then another civil war awaits Nigeria. Or Buratai should stage a coup. Or they should bring anyone else from the North (Hausa Fulani) as far as our brother is in power we are satisfied. This should serve as warning.”

















- News 24