Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

NSE resumes 2017 trading on negative trend

03 January 2017, 19:41

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - Transactions on the Nigerian equity market resumed on Tuesday for 2017 on a bearish trend with major blue chips recording price depreciation.

The All-Share Index dropped by 257.73 points or 0.96 per cent to close at 26,616.89.

This was against 26,874.62 achieved on Friday due to profit taking embarked upon by some investors.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N9.246 trillion shed N88 billion or 0.95 per cent to close at N9.158 trillion.

Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest price loss to lead the losers’ chart, dropping N5.99k to close at N145 per share.

Beta Glass trailed with a loss of N1.32 to close at N29 and Guaranty Trust Bank dropped 70k to close at N24 per share.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated was down by 51k to close at N9.77, while Cadbury also shed 51k to close at N9.78 per share.

On the other hand, Stanbic IBTC led the gainers’ table growing by 74k to close at N15.69 per share.

UAC Property followed with a gain of 13k to close at N2.75 and UACN gained 9k to close at N16.90 per share.

Also read: MoU to fund Nigeria Stock Exchange growth

United Capital increased by 8k to close at N2.81, while FBN Holdings appreciated by 5k to close at N3.40 per share.

The volume of shares traded closed higher as investors bought and sold 3.37 billion shares worth N3.76 billion achieved in 2,033 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 156.96 million shares valued at N1.59 billion traded in 1,714 deals on Friday.

Unity Kapital emerged the most active stock having accounted for 3.07 billion shares worth N2.37 billion.

Omoluabi Savings and Loans followed with 190 million shares valued at N159.60 million, while GT Bank accounted for 26.63 million shares worth N687.15 million.

FCMB Group transacted 17.98 million shares valued at N19.65 million and United Bank for Africa (UBA) sold 14.28 million shares worth N63.89 million.

- NAN

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- NAN

Tags nse nigeria national
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Army repel Boko Haram attack in Adamawa

03 January 2017, 19:41

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.